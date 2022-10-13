Agbotifayo Empire speaks on big plans for music

As the music industry continues to experience boom and more music acts emerge on the scene, music artiste, Ayedun Ifadare, also known as Agbotifayo, has hinted about his music plans before the end of the year.

The singer who doubles as a traditional priest said he has been working on some music projects and collaborations that will come to the fore anytime soon.

Despite the misconceptions about his personality as a priest and singer, the famous priest disclosed that making music and understanding traditional practices would not hamper his music plans.

The Ogun State-born traditionalist maintained that he had worked with a number of music artistes in the past few years and is looking forward making new collaborations in order to position himself positively ahead of the festive season.

Speaking further about his plans, he added that he would be unveiling new music content soon even as he pointed out that he has been in and around the entertainment industry for a while and understands what his fans desire.

“I am excited about the dimension things are taking for my craft. People who don’t know me tend to confuse my personality with my traditional beliefs. Music is one thing I am passionate about as it helps me reach out to more people and I am looking forward to more music collaborations,” he added.

