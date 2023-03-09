By: Wale Akinselure

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Oyo State, Mrs Aduragbemi Animasawun-Euba has said she has no plans to go into a coalition ahead of Saturday’s elections.

Addressing journalists at the party’s office in Ibadan, she foreclosed going into a coalition with just hours to the election, saying she relied on the huge number of youths and women to win the governorship election in the state.

Asked if Oyo State needs change or continuity, Animasawun-Euba said the state needs a change in government through Saturday’s election.

She said: “Election is just days away. If a coalition was going to happen, it would have happened. I do not plan to go into a coalition, but I must say that in Saturday’s election, Oyo State needs change not continuity.”

In Saturday’s election, she enjoined residents of the state not to vote at detriment of their conscience but vote for accountability and credibility.

The YPP candidate said her priority areas, if elected governor, would be security, health, education, infrastructure, Information Technology (IT) and boosting the entertainment sector in the State.

She expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have learnt from its lapses in the February 25 elections to deliver a freer and fairer March 11 elections.

While expressing high hopes in winning Saturday’s election, Animasawun-Euba decried that females continued to be faced with a lot of restrictions in making a headway in politics.

She added: “As females, we have a lot of restrictions. Some will say they no longer see me as a woman. I tell them I am a woman. I am an embodiment of strength, resilience. What makes me different is that because I want to serve, I decide to overlook the limitations.

“There are discouragements especially if you are married. People will ask about your husband, how you will take care of your children. Family will say a lot. There is also the issue of fear. People want to know if they are safe or not, but fear is a killer of ambition; fear is a killer of achieving greatness.





“We need to get rid of fear; let us have families that will support their home. One of the major reasons I can venture into politics is because I have family support. If the home front is not settled, I will not be able to do politics well. I will be smiling outside and crying at home. What a woman needs is support, especially from your family.

“I have encountered situations where you are asked to keep quiet because you are a woman. I am a woman; you are a man. The plan is not to push you aside but let us work together. We need the right support of family and the people, and we will see more women getting involved in politics.”

