Segun Kasali – Lagos

Former Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Ekiti State, Dr Bode Adetoyi has urged Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu to make Agriculture his first priority.

Bode, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, explained that hunger, poverty, insecurity, health challenges, social vices, unemployment {Japa syndrome} will be totally eradicated in Nigeria once there is abundance of food.

The Agricultural Expert noted that data from World Bank, United Nations, IMF and other international development agencies are pointing to Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world with more than 67% of the population in abject poverty and more than 28% of the populace are not with Jobs.

He stated that the magic wand as solution to the listed above problems is a massive investment in the Agricultural value chain.

According to him, Agriculture is contributing a range of 23 – 30% to the GDP with renewed hope to be extended to the banishment of poverty, which is equivalent to massive funding and investment in agribusiness.

The Expert, however, said Agriculture should be contributing not less than 50% to the GDP, considering the human resource that can make it happen with all the good and enabling environment.

"I will implore the President-Elect to make Agriculture as number one priority.













"I believe Agriculture should be contributing not less than 50% to the GDP, it is doable, and we have the human resource that can make it happen with all the good and enabling environment," he said.

