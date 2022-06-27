Kogi gov signs VAPP bill into law

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill into law.

The signing of the bill was disclosed, on Monday, by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike.

Speaking on the signing of the bill, Abu Michael, on behalf of the VAPP Steering Committee for the signing of the bill, described the signing as a gift that the Governor has bequeathed to the people of Kogi State.

Mr Abu described the bill as good for the people of Kogi State, expressed appreciation that the state has joined other states in the signing of the bill.

He maintained that the bill has all it takes to protect citizens against violence of any kind, described the law as one that matters and is very important to the state.

Mr Abu expressed appreciation to Savannah Centre For Development and Democracy for the support which led to the signing them into law.

Mr Abu commended Eunice Abimbola Agbogun, Executive Director, Challenged Parenthood Initiatives, for sponsoring the bill, praising her painstaking efforts to see that it was signed by the State Assembly.

He further thanked members of the State Steering Committee for their efforts in advocating for the signing of into law the VAPP bill.

