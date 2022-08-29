No law, policy restricting teachers from enrolling their wards in private schools ― Ondo govt

The Ondo State government on Monday said there was no law or policy restricting teachers in public schools in the state to enroll their children in private schools.

The state government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Richard Olatunde, said the state government never made it an offence for any teachers in the state public schools to enrol their children in private schools.

According to him, the present administration in the state embarked on restructuring of public schools immediately it assumed office, saying the rot in the public schools is fast disappearing, leading to the increase in the enrollment of pupils in public schools

He said it is on this background that teachers were urged on moral ground to enrol their wards in public schools for confidence building.

He said it will be morally wrong for teachers, who are proud of their works and teachings to put their wards in a private school.

Olatunde said in the statement that the state government’s ”attention has been drawn to a news story making the round particularly on the social media with the above headline.

“It is imperative to enlighten our people and shed light on the statement credited to the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan.

“Undoubtedly, the Ondo State Government under Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has made huge investment in the education sector in the state, especially in Primary and Secondary Schools. Tertiary institutions not excluded.

“The rot, which pervaded public schools in the state before the Akeredolu administration assumed office is fast disappearing. This has also led to increase in student enrollment in most of the schools.

“Under the Akeredolu administration, over 800 Public Primary Schools have been reconstructed and renovated with perimeter fence, ICT center and play group equipment.

“The students now enjoy modern desks and chairs procured by the Akeredolu administration. Besides, Governor Akeredolu recently recruited over one thousand teachers in the Public primary schools.

“It is based on this background that teachers in the public schools were urged on moral ground to enroll their wards in public schools for confidence building.

“This will subsequently increase enrollment and further encourage government to embark on more upgrade of public schools.

“Succinctly, there is no policy or law in Ondo State that forbids anyone in the service of the government, including teacher, from enrolling their wards in any school.





“However, there is always a place for moral burden. It is, therefore, not an offence for teachers to enroll their wards in any school of their choice.

“But, it will be morally wrong for teachers, who are proud of their works and teachings to put their wards in a private school.

“Finally, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, will continue to prioritise education and develop it for the overall interest of the people of the state.

”It is the belief of the Governor that qualitative education is the key to a better tomorrow.”

