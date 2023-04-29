Properties were on Friday evening destroyed by a fire that razed down a building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace Of The Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Though, no life was lost to the inferno and all cultural items within and around the scene of the incident were fully intact without being affected by the happening.

The fire incident which started at about 11:30 pm of the day, is said to have been triggered by a power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

Speaking on the matter, a palace worker who preferred anonymity told our reporter that, the flame that accompanied the incident lasted hours before the intervention of firefighters who later quenched the fire.

While reacting to the incident, Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace said, the inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises as it was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service & Palace Emergency Control Unit.

He however stressed that “No casualties, No injuries recorded, No cultural items lost. Thanks to the Almighty Olodumare.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…





Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…