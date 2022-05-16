No active case of monkeypox, cholera in our state, Cross River govt debunks rumour of diseases

The Cross River State Government on Monday debunked rumours of purported outbreak of monkeypox disease in the state while reiterating awareness and alertness on the recently predicted cholera outbreak in the state this rainy season.

Dr Janet Ekpenyoung, Director General of the state Primary Health Care Agency, explained that “as of today, May 16th 2022, there’s no active case of monkeypox in Cross River State.

“We have tried every avenue to ensure that the state manages every symptom of monkeypox, especially in those Local Government Areas where we have recorded cases in the last few months, we have intensified surveillance as we actively search for people who visit our health facilities with similar symptoms and those reported by their relatives.”

The DG hinted the state only recorded two cases in February, saying, “We only had two cases in February which were well managed by the state government, we also traced those they had one on one contact with so that we can be assured of a pandemic-free state.

“Notwithstanding, we won’t relent in our efforts to prevent the spread of the disease since we are aware of how transmittable it can be with a lot of people coming into Cross River from states where there are active cases even in the month of May.

“We are also aware of the purported Cholerae outbreak as predicted in the state, especially this rainy season, we are relying on our health promotion unit, the social mobilization team, the media and other relevant stakeholders to enhance sensitization so that people will adopt preventive measures and approaches to prevent it.





“I urge us to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene in order to assist the government in fighting these diseases as I encourage us all to report any suspected cases to the health Facility closest to them for rapid response, investigation and possible management,” she said.

