Governor Bello visits UAE Embassy

•Condoles over President's death, Sheikh KHhalifa Bin Zahedan Al-Nahyan

By Akanimoh Asuquo
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has condoled with the United Arab Emirates over the death of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zahedan Al-Nahyan.

Governor Sani Bello who visited Dubai Embassy in Abuja FCT, in company of some top government officials, described the late UAE President as a visionary leader who worked for the growth and development of his people.

He sympathized with the people of UAE adding that it is imperative to honour his memory by condoling his people.

The Governor eulogized the late UAE leader, also prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi.

He later signed the condolence register at the Embassy.

Responding, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq appreciated Governor Sani Bello for the visit adding that it is a translation of the mutual relationship shared between UAE and Nigeria.


