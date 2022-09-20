President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, address the segment of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to hold from 20th to 26th September 2022 in New York, United States.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs).

It reads: “The president will take his turn to deliver his speech on Wednesday, 21st September 2022 at the event with the overall theme “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

“Additionally, the president will be participating at various side events as well as hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders.

“Nigeria will seize the auspicious occasion to demonstrate her support and commitment to multilateral efforts geared towards addressing current and emerging global challenges including climate change, terrorism, food insecurity and the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as other factors militating against achieving the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Furthermore, Nigeria will maximize the opportunity to seek global support and deepen engagements with other member states and international development agencies in her priority areas such as the economy, security, infrastructural development, job creation and human capital development.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps Raise Alarm Over Plot To Sink Nigeria Through Fuel Subsidy

THE House of Representatives on Monday raised the alarm over alleged plans to sink the country through the controversies trailing the fuel subsidy regimee….

Buhari to address UN 77th general assembly, Wednesday

How We Lured Our Victim, Killed Him To Get Part Of His Wealth —Okada Riders

Two suspected killers of one Oguntade Wasiu have narrated how they lured him into a site in the guise of showing him a piece of land he desired to buy, killed him and took his motorcycle and mobile phone to have a share of the money they believed he was making from being a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster))…

Buhari to address UN 77th general assembly, Wednesday

ASUU Strike Only Affects Federal Universities ― APC Youth Leader





Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU))….