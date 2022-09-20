Buhari to address UN 77th general assembly, Wednesday

By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, address the segment of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to hold from 20th to 26th September 2022 in New York, United States.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs).

It reads: “The president will take his turn to deliver his speech on Wednesday, 21st September 2022 at the event with the overall theme “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

“Additionally, the president will be participating at various side events as well as hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders.

“Nigeria will seize the auspicious occasion to demonstrate her support and commitment to multilateral efforts geared towards addressing current and emerging global challenges including climate change, terrorism, food insecurity and the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as other factors militating against achieving the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Furthermore, Nigeria will maximize the opportunity to seek global support and deepen engagements with other member states and international development agencies in her priority areas such as the economy, security, infrastructural development, job creation and human capital development.”

