NNPC warns public against fake representatives

Taofeek Lawal
The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has warned the public against falling victim to fake representatives of the company soliciting fees for meetings with NNPC board of directors, executives and management staff.

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), Olufemi Soneye, in a statement, while urging foreign investors and international business entities to remain cautious, described the actions as unauthorised and illegal.

“The general public is advised to beware of individuals and companies falsely claiming to represent NNPC Limited. Their tactics include soliciting fees for meetings with NNPC board of directors, executives and management staff. These actions are unauthorised and illegal.

“Foreign investors and international business entities are especially urged to remain cautious. If approached, report the incident to the appropriate authorities immediately.

“All legitimate engagements with NNPC Limited occur strictly through official channels or business units only.

“For further enquiries, please contact us at contactus@nnpcgroup.com.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to transparency, integrity and the protection of our stakeholders in all interactions.

“Let’s work together to prevent scams. Stay alert and share this notice.”

