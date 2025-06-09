WED: Ekiti reaffirms commitment to environmental sustainability

As the world commemorates the 2025 World Environment Day, the Ekiti State government has restated dedication to promoting policies that will continue to support a healthier and more sustainable environment in the state.

This year’s theme ‘Ending plastic pollution’, underscores the urgent global call to tackle the devastating impact of plastic waste on the planet.

In line with the theme, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Erelu Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, led an awareness campaign through the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The campaign which was characterised by a road show was aimed to educate residents on the environmental, health and economic hazards posed by plastic pollution.

At various locations in the capital, stakeholders engaged with members of the public, emphasising the dangers of indiscriminate plastic waste disposal and the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices.

Addressing stakeholders during campaign, Aluko-Ajisafe highlighted the government’s efforts to create a cleaner and more sustainable environment, stressing that the fight against plastic pollution requires the active participation of all citizens.

The acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Tunde Balogun, noted that safeguarding the environment demands collective responsibility to ensure a livable planet for future generations.

Also, the Director-General of the state’s Waste Management Authority, Olasunkanmi Onipede, General Manager of State Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Mr Olukayode Adunmo and a representative of the state Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, warned that plastic pollution has reached critical levels globally.

They emphasised the need for urgent and coordinated action to curb the menace and protect the ecosystem.

This year’s awareness campaign in the state further underscores the commitment of the Oyebanji administration’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The World Environment Day was established in 1972 during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and it is celebrated annually to raise awareness and prompt action on pressing environmental issues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE