NNPC fires Kyari’s allies in major shake-up

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has implemented a major shake-up affecting several senior staff members reportedly close to the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, who was relieved of his duties by President Bola Tinubu on April 2.

Those affected are the chief of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) Bala Wunti; the managing director of the Kaduna Refinery, Ibrahim Onoja; the chief compliance officer and former managing director of NNPC Trading, Sade Lawal.

In a related development, Maryam Idrisu and Obioma Abangwu were appointed as the managing director of NNPC Trading (responsible for all crude oil transactions) and as chief liaison officer for board matters respectively.

So far, more than 200 members of staff have been affected in what would be a sweeping change to flush out the old order and inject freshness into the national oil company under the leadership of new helmsman, Bayo Ojulari.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE