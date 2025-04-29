Residents, road users scamper for safety as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

Residents and road users along the Iwo Road–Ojoo Expressway on Tuesday scampered for safety after a petrol tanker exploded.

According to an eyewitness, the tanker skidded off the road and landed on its side.

The truck later caught fire, resulting in the loss of property worth millions of naira.

Residents in the area alerted the men of the State Fire Service to the incident.

The explosion caused a traffic gridlock along the busy expressway.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with our correspondent, the General Manager of the State Fire Service, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, said the incident occurred in the Aduloju area.

However, he could not confirm whether there were any casualties at the time of filing this report.

He added that the situation has been brought under control.

