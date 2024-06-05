The Director-General of Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Professor Martins Emeje, has expressed the Agency’s determination to stop importing foreign medicines.

According to him, this will be done through indigenous Research and Development for local drug production, harnessing the land to determine the future.

He stated this at the World Environmental Day titled Land Restoration Desertification and Drought Resilience, with the slogan, “Our Land, Our Future, organized by the Indian Consulate on Wednesday in Lagos.

This was just as he noted that Nigeria is ready to lead the development of its Natural resources to create jobs, wealth, and the well-being of its people.

The DG explained that NNMDA is passionately leading the renewed hope of Mr. President in this respect.

The consulate gave a basket of fruit to the DG as a symbolic gesture on the celebration, and the DG was pleasantly surprised to meet NNMDA staff in the office , so he immediately distributed the fruits to the staff on duty at that time