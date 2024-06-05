Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has charged the governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, with ensuring proper usage of media in showcasing his achievements to the world.

The former two-term President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said maximum usage of the media to publicise his administration’s activities will make those far away from Sokoto visibly see what the governor is doing for the development of his people.

He also added that agri-business is the key to generating revenues and reducing youth restiveness and idleness for the socioeconomic growth of the state.

He, however, disclosed that he is not surprised by the way Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is succeeding in his administration, as he has a political mentor who drives him towards development projects.

The former president, who was in Sokoto on the invitation of Governor Ahmed Aliyu to commission some of the projects executed within one year of his administration, made the commendation when the governor led him to the residence of Senator Aliyu Wamakko in the Gawon Nama area for a courtesy visit ahead of the commissioning of the projects.

The former president, while congratulating the governor for executing several developmental projects in the state, also called on him to continue with the good work he started for the last year of his administration.

“I thanked Senator Wamakko for bringing you, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, as governor of the state.

“It is clear that the son is following the footsteps of his father in terms of initiating good policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.”

Speaking while welcoming the former President to his residence on behalf of the governor, Senator Wamakko appreciated Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for honouring the invitation of the governor to come to Sokoto and partake in the provision of developmental projects by the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

Wamakko urged the former president not to relent in his efforts to advise the present leaders to do good for the betterment of the country.

On the current economic challenges facing the country, Senator Wamakko expressed confidence that all that will be a thing of the past, even as he said, is a global phenomenon.

He charged all to join hands on deck to make Nigeria a better and more prosperous nation