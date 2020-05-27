NLNG EPC contracts: PETAN lauds Minister, NCDMB, NNPC, contracting firms

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the signing of the the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Train 7 with the SCD Joint Venture Consortium with Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo by the Nigeria LNG Limited.

In an interview with a select group of journalists, the Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe, commended the Minister of State for Petroluem Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and a director on the NLNG board, Mr Mele Kyari; the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi K Wabote; the MD of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah; the contracting firms, SCD Joint Venture Consortium with Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo.

According to the PETAN chairman, the trio of Mr Timipre Sylva, Mr Mele Kyari and Engr Simbi Wabote have demonstrated conclusively that they possess the vision, foresight, capacity and leadership skills to successfully guide and manage the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry in a time of unprecedented global crisis.

The Chairman also recognized and thanked Mr Tony Attah, the Managing Director and the Management and Board of NLNG for their extraordinary resolve and commitment in bringing the project to fruition.

Mr Odinuwe then reiterated the NNPC GMD’s statement that “Nigeria LNG’s successes since it started operation in 1999 continue to prove that the Company operates a unique business model that is profitable to all its stakeholders.”

Mr Odinuwe further expressed confidence in SCD JV Consortium’s proven competence and enjoined them to fully embrace the Nigerian Content philosophy and work with the PETAN members and other competent indigenous companies to deliver the project on schedule and at cost. He went on to assure them that the PETAN members do not only have capacity and capability that is comparable to the global best in class but are also collectively committed to the successful execution of this project of great national significance.

Also speaking, the publicity secretary of PETAN, Dr Lucky Akhiwu expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment and dedication by the NLNG, NCDMB, NNPC and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.

