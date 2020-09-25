NLC, ULC under one umbrella, a welcome development ― Kogi Chairman

The Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka has urged labour leaders in the state to unite in the struggle for better welfare for workers, saying the decision of the leadership of NLC at the national level to mend fences with the ULC to bring NLC under one umbrella was a right step in the right direction.

Comrade Edoka made the call at the State Executive Council meeting of the organised labour where the former members of the defunct United Labour Congress (ULC) were in attendance.

He said with the coming together of the erstwhile breakaway unions, the organised labour is better energized to fight for improved working conditions for Nigerian workers.

He said based on the directive of the national headquarters of the NLC, two positions were reserved for the former ULC members in the state executive of the NLC.

Comrade Edoka announced the chairman of the defunct ULC in the state, Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo as vice chairman and Mrs Khadiza Ogirima as Ex-officio member of the NLC in the state.

Comrade Edoka also spoke on the proposed protest against the hike in petroleum price and electricity tariff slated for 28th of September, 2020 by the National headquarters of NLC and advised the leaders of individual unions to mobilize their members for the struggle.

