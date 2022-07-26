NLC begins pro-ASUU protest today

THE leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reiterated their readiness to gather its members across Nigeria for a nationwide protest in all the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja in demand for the Federal Government to resolve all the lingering issues that have kept the tertiary education closed.

The Labour Centre also stated that it will commence a three-day warning strike immediately after today’s protest and may have to go on indefinite strike if the government fails to resolve the issues that caused the strike and have the schools open for Nigerian students.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said this when he responded to questions from journalists on the sideline of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School, 2022, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, tagged, “Labour, Politics for National Development and Social Justice in Nigeria.’

He said, “The protest happening tomorrow (today) is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that led to our universities being shut down and our kids staying at home instead of going to school. All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC.

“We have taken three levels of decision. First is the protest which is going to be national tomorrow (today). After the protest, a three days national warning strike will start, and if they fail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go on indefinite strike. That is the decision of our National Executive Council. And what will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues. We are optimistic that they will be willing this time because we are also willing to get our children back to school.

Speaking further on how the government has failed to better the living condition of Nigerians, Comrade Wabba said, “I never knew that the exchange rate has moved from N630 to N670 in a week. This is very frightening and it erodes the purchasing power of workers. There is no way we can continue in this direction and expect that there will be shared prosperity within workers, and within the large portion of Nigerians that are in the lower echelon at the economic ladder.”