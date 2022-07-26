UK court grants Ekweremadu’s wife bail with stringent conditions, husband still in detention

The wife of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, accused of plotting to traffic a homeless man into the United Kingdom to harvest a kidney for her daughter, has been granted bail, the Daily Mail of UK reported.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, together with her husband Ike Ekweremadu, 60, allegedly trafficked the 21-year-old to London from the streets of Lagos in order to harvest his organ.

They are accused of plotting to traffic him to transplant his organs to their daughter who suffers from kidney failure.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a bail hearing. However, while the wife was granted bail, the husband was denied bail.

According to the report, the Common Serjeant of London, judge Richard Marks, said: “The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions but I have refused bail to Ike.”

Prosecutors are not appealing the decision, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood said previously that the case involved ‘exploitation and the harvesting of an organ.’

He said: “The case began on 5 May 2022 when the complainant presented himself at Staines Police Station and claimed he had been transported to this country for the purpose of his kidney being removed.

“He arrived on 20th February 2022 and was taken to Royal Free Hospital where tests were conducted.

“For the purpose he was there he did not consent to the taking of his kidney. He returned to the house he was staying in and his treatment changed dramatically.

“He described being treated effectively as a slave.”

The couple are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 4 August.