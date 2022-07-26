NLC/ASUU protest: Oyo police command beefs up security, assures safety 

By Oluwatoyin Malik 
FILE PHOTO

Ahead of the proposed procession by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday, the Oyo State Police Command has said that it has deployed operational, tactical and intelligence measures to ensure a peaceful outing.

Speaking through a statement on Monday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the Command’s security architecture had been rejigged also to ensure that its statutory mandate of protecting of lives and property in the state is fulfilled in line with standard operational practices. 

The PPRO stated that this made the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, to direct Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and all tactical commanders to personally lead patrols across the state, with focus on infrastructural facilities, media houses, religious centres, recreational centres and other public spaces, with a view to maintaining law and order.

“The citizens are assured of the command’s readiness to tackle any threat, existing or emerging, during the course of the proposed procession to ensure it is not hijacked by unscrupulous and mischievous elements,” the statement read.

Parents, guardians and leaders with degrees of influence were also enjoined to advise their children, wards and proteges against being used to disrupt peace being enjoyed in the state.

“The  good people of the state are enjoined to be unrelenting in providing timely and credible information capable of nipping crime in the bud at all times,” the PPRO added.

 

Comments

