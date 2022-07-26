Lagos and the battle against HIV/AIDS

SINCE June 5, 1981 when it was first clinically reported the United States, HIV/AIDS has been a global pandemic and dangerous public health threats in the world. It is easily transmitted through various means, of which sexual intercourse is the most common. HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, whereas AIDS is Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. Symptoms of HIV show as early as the first month or two in some people, although they do not often realise HIV causes them.

This stage is normally called the Acute Infection stage. The symptoms experienced in this stage are similar to those of the flu or other seasonal viruses; as such early detection is a little hard. The early symptoms may include fever, chill, skin rash, headache, nausea, sore throat, and upset stomach. Nearly two million adult Nigerians live with HIV/AIDS, accounting for a significant portion of all people living with HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Available data from the Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) 2018, shows that while Nigeria’s national HIV prevalence is 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15–49 years, women aged 15–49 years are more than twice as likely to be living with HIV than men (1.9 per cent versus 0.9 per cent.)

The difference in HIV prevalence between women and men is greatest among younger adults, with young women aged 20–24 years more than three times as likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group. Among children aged 0–14 years, HIV prevalence, according to the data, is 0.2 per cent. Significant efforts have been made in recent years to stop new HIV infections among children.

At the national level, viral suppression among people living with HIV aged 15–49 years stands at 42.3 per cent (45.3 per cent among women and 34.5 per cent among men). When people living with HIV are virally suppressed, they remain healthy and transmission of the virus is prevented.

HIV prevalence by state, indicating an epidemic that is having a greater impact in certain areas of the country. The South- South zone of the country has the highest HIV prevalence, at 3.1 per cent among adults aged 15–49 years.

HIV prevalence is also high in the North Central zone (2.0 per cent) and in the South East zone (1.9 per cent). HIV prevalence is lower in the South West zone (1.1 per cent), the North East zone (1.1 per cent) and the North West zone (0.6 per cent).

In a bid to prevent the spread and mitigate the impact of HIV/AIDS in the State, the Lagos State Government in 2016, signed on to the Global Target on HIV epidemic control by 2025 and eradication of new infections by the year 2030, through the UNAIDS 95-95-95 Initiative. At the forefront of this initiative is the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) headed by Dr. (Mrs.) Monsurat Adeleke.

The agency, established in 2003 by an act of parliament of the Lagos State House of Assembly, is saddled with the responsibility of promoting behavioural change in both low and high population; increase awareness and sensitisation among the general population and strategically targeted stakeholders, mitigate the impact of AIDS by providing affordable and accessible drugs, encourage counselling among others.

LSACA has been a trailblazer in HIV response in the country, with the support of the government and implementing partners. In line with the agency’s vision of mitigating the effect on those infected and affected by the scourge, the agency has recently mounted an effective campaign for the reduction of HIV prevalence in the State through behavioural change communication. Similarly, in recognition of the global trend in HIV intervention, which is to eliminate new infections, discrimination and AIDS-related deaths, the agency has scaled up community outreach campaign of HIV testing services for early detection and treatment in order to achieve the virus eradication in Lagos State.

The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, since inception, has strengthened its commitment towards achieving the “90’90’90 Goals” of the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), as encapsulated in the health and environment pillar of his administration’s development agenda, known as project T.H.E.M.E.S. This has been carried out extensively through LSACA, leveraging a multi-sectoral approach to achieve prevention and control.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also doubles as the chairman of LSACA, “Lagos State government and its partners have worked and sacrificed resources to achieve the level of awareness that have significantly changed the behaviour of our people.

This is evidenced by the reduction in the prevalence rate, which currently stands at 1.4 per cent”. “Although the current prevalence rate shows a reduction, it is still a source of concern when we consider the actual number of people within the bracket. There is, therefore, the need for us to step up our efforts to achieve a further reduction in the prevalence rate through aggressive public enlightenment campaigns, which must be taken to the nooks and crannies of the state. He added.





Recently, the agency organised sensitisation programmes, which includes; capacity building for public school teachers on HIV prevention and a 2-day refresher training for Youth Centre Officers, workshop for Hearing and Visually Impaired Persons.

•Egbewunmi is of the Features Unit, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Lagos.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE