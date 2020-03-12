Coronavirus : NYSC screens 2,000 Corps members in Kaduna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kaduna has introduced a desk for the screening of coronavirus on prospective corps member posted to the State permanent orientation camp.

This is part of measures taken by the management to check possible contraction of the pandemic.

Also, it was gathered that all the 2,000 Corps members posted under the 2020 Batch ‘A’ (stream I) to Kaduna State would first be screened after taking the Oath of Allegiance.

Also, staff and visitors in the orientation camp have to be sanitized before allowed to proceed to the venue of the swearing-in.

Declaring the orientation course open on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday, Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, reassured corps members, especially those coming to the State for the first time, of their security through the service year.

According to El-Rufai, “the period of the orientation programme provides a veritable platform for your induction into the cherished values of national integration, teamwork and patriotism.

“In the course of the orientation course, you will be required to undertake lectures on good governance, national values, national security, and you will be exposed to the cultures and traditions of Kaduna people.

“The government and the good people of Kaduna State will appreciate your contributions in the areas of agriculture, rural infrastructural development, health care delivery and education.

“I want to assure you that your security and general welfare is of utmost priority to our administration. We are prepared to host you and we have put in place adequate measures to make your stay in Kaduna worthwhile and memorable.” He promised.

Earlier, the coordinator of the scheme in Kaduna, Alhaji Isa Wana, reminded corps members that, the orientation camp was highly regimented and all camp activities compulsory saying, “acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated.”

He then urged them to participate actively in all camp activities to make the service year memorable quickly added that, a successful orientation course was a veritable step towards a hitch-free and result-oriented service year.