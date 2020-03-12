Police arrest 18 cult members in Lagos, Akwa Ibom

Eighteen suspected members of different cult groups that reportedly killed eight people in Ogudu and Ojota areas of Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The arrested suspects included members and leaders of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities and the were on Thursday paraded before newsmen by the state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu.

The suspects, comprising twelve members of Aiye Confraternity and six members of Eiye confraternity were picked up by the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad in their hideouts in parts of Lagos and Akwa Ibom State, were today paraded by Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The gangs, whose violent activities dated back to January 2019, when an Aiye cult leader, Solomon Cosmos popular known as ‘Solomon Terror’, the elder brother of Ikenna Cosmos, was violently killed by some Eiye gang in Ogudu, Ojota in the presence of his son.

Ikenna Cosmos had in commemorating the killing of his brother in January 9, 2020, concluded arrangements to unleash violence on the perceived killers of his brother but Ogudu division of the Police State Command, thwarted the ploy after it got wind of the planned violence.

But, in a new twist, the gangs commenced another violence in January which claimed the lives of the following seven people: Sule a.k.a Minister, Pamilerin and his friend, Olaolu Abiodun, Daniel, Babatunde Adebayo and Dauda Akinode all in the month of January 2020.

The Commissioner of Police identified the suspects as: Ikenna Cosmos (25), Olamilekan Saheed (22), Olaide Ogungbile a.k.a Street Boy (18), Yekini Abiodun a.k.a Shaba (24), David Atanda a.k.a Osiki (27), John Abodunde a.k.a Badoo (25), fasola Opeyemi (20), Adeniyi Aladegbami (36), Kolawole Ayotunde a.k.a AY(31), Korede Joyi a.k.a Dasilva (21), Omobolaji Ogunniyi a.k.a BJ(23) and Obu Onyekachukwu (34).

Also arrested were six Eiye members and one Buccaneer member. They are; Alade Samuel (23), Ahmed Saka (24), Nurudeen Babatunde (24), Odumade Damilola (23), Rafiu Olamilekan (22), Rilwan Onibudo (19) and Bamidele Suleiman (25) of Bucaneer confraternity.

Some of the suspects were with bullet wounds on their bodies.

The police boss assured that the suspects would be properly investigated and made to pay for all their misdeeds.