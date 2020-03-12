Sell-offs of high cap stocks depreciate market further by 3.72%

The Nigerian bourse, on Thursday, sustained the previous free-fall, extending downtrend to five consecutive trading days, with 3.72 per cent depreciation.

As weak sentiments persist in the domestic equities market, consequently Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -18.59 per cent and -27.28 per cent, respectively.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) shed N456.96 billion having descended from N12 trillion mark to settle at N11.83 trillion, just as the All Share Index (ASI) lost 876.87 basis points to close at 22,695.88 points.

ALSO READ: US consulate to partner women organisations on leadership

The total volume of trades on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reduced to 1.06 billion units, valued at N9.81 billion and exchanged in 5,501 deals. Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by volume and value at 433.2 million units and N4.7 billion respectively.

United Bank for Africa followed having traded 971.3 million shares worth N2.1 billion, while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 62.2 million shares worth N1.1 billion.

Market sentiment as measured by market breadth, was negative as 44 stocks lost, relative to three gainers. Carverton, Sky Aviation and Stanbic IBTC Holdings with 10, 9.83 and 3.35 percentile respectively.

The downtrend recorded on Thursday was impacted by sell-offs in large and medium capitalised stocks, with African Prudential leading the bulk.

Fidelity Bank, Flourmill of Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Oando, UPL and Wapic topped the loser’s chart having depreciated by ten per cent. Other high capitalised stocks on the list are Zenith Bank, MTN Nigeria, Nascon, Okomu Oil Palm, Julius Berger, Guaranty Trust Bank, among others.