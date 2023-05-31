THE Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA) has elected new officials to man its affairs for the next three years in a landmark election conducted through electronic voting (e-voting) recently.

The election, which was conducted at the newly-commissioned Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, was monitored by the Chairman, NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, and the executive secretary, Mr Tunde Olalere and other officers of the NUJ, Lagos Council.

The election also saw four of the six candidates go unopposed except for the positions of the Vice Chairman and Financial Secretary.

At the end of the election, NITRA chairman, Mr Chike Onwuegbuchi of Communications Week, was returned unopposed.

Also the General Secretary, Mr Chidiebere Nwankwo of eBusiness Life Communication Limited and Treasurer, Mrs Chioma Ezike of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) were returned unopposed, while a new entrant into the exco, Ugochi Emmanuel of Techlife Media and Communications, clinched the vacant position of Assistant Secretary/Welfare.

However, the electoral committee voided the position of the vice chairman due to the absence of the two contesting candidates. A re-run election will be held subsequently.

Speaking on the election process, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Romanus Imah, noted that the committee decided on the use of e-voting system because the association should be at the forefront of promoting digital processes in Nigeria, also for the fact that it wants an all-inclusive election process.

According to the chairman, although there were challenges in the process, the use of e-voting system proved to be the best process in the era of digitisation as it ensured that no member, present or absent, was disenfranchised during the election.

Imah thanked the executive committee and the entire membership of the association for their cooperation through the period of the elections.

Also speaking, the newly-elected chairman of the association, Mr Chike Onwuegbuchi, narrated the vision, aspirations and hopes of NITRA and challenged the entire membership to work with the exco to achieve the visions.

Onwuegbuchi noted that the task ahead is to build upon the achievements of the previous tenure.





While promising that all campaign promises by the new exco will be implemented, he called on members to come together to ensure that the association takes its pride of place in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem.

Inaugurating and leading the new exco members through the oath of office, chairman, NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, spoke on the need for NITRA to collaborate with the parent body, the NUJ, to tap into the numerous benefits, which include trainings and representation.

He further encouraged the NITRA membership to be more active at the NUJ monthly congress.

