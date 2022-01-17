NITDA to launch Hackathons in Oyo, Cross River, Adamawa

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) is hosting 3 editions of the NITDA Hackathon this January.

NITDA Hackathon is a national event in collaboration with academic institutions to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship by challenging Nigeria’s teeming youths to ideate and develop solutions from inception through to the market.

The hackathon is set to develop and grow a global network of IT experts, comprising Nigerian youths within the country and in the diaspora.

It is also targeted at inculcating entrepreneurship spirit in academia, creating a platform where industry and public institutions will leverage the academic research ecosystem to solve national challenges using technology.

This year, the focus is on Agriculture, Security and Logistics. The first edition will hold between 18th – 20th January 2022 at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa.

The second edition will hold between 25th – 27th January 2022 at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, while the third edition will hold between 31st January – 2nd February 2022 at the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The challenge is open to all students, entrepreneurs and innovators. The successful startups’ groups in each category will be awarded cash prizes and will have the opportunity to develop their idea further for commercialisation with NITDA’s support.

