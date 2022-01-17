Ondo govt warns heads of schools against illegal levies

Ondo State government on Monday warned headteachers in public schools against imposing illegal levies on students.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology Ondo State, Hon. Olufemi Agagu said that reports reaching the ministry were that some elements in government schools were collecting money from students without government consent.

He said some students in public schools are being forced to pay some illegal levies and warned that any school head found extorting students would be dealt with.

The statement read: “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Secondary School Principals have allegedly devised ingenious means of extorting parents and guardians under extraneous covers, for the payment of unauthorised fees.

“This is in spite of the State Government’s decision to pay WAEC fees for students in the state’s public schools.

“It must be reiterated for the benefit of all that the total approved collectables for public secondary schools is 4,450 naira for returning students and 5,800 naira for new students. For final year students, additional payment of 2,800 Naira has also been approved as administrative and practical charges.

“Any other payment demanded from parents and guardians are illegal and unauthorised.

“This development is a clear act of sabotage that is highly reprehensible. All such reported cases shall be thoroughly investigated and culprits appropriately sanctioned.

“Government, therefore, enjoins all stakeholders to be vigilant and report any of such confirmed extortion to the Ministry of Education Science and Technology.”

