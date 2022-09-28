NITDA, Glo, Access Bank others to light up NITRA ICT Conference

The Second Edition of the Nigeria Information Telecommunications Reporters Association (NITRA) ICT Growth conference has continued to gather momentum, as more stakeholders’ companies indicate interest in actively participating in the event.

Added to the NITRA ICT Growth Conference 2.0 partners’ list are the nation’s Information Technology (ICT) regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigerian multinational commercial bank, Access Bank; indigenous and one of the largest carrier-neutral data centre in West Africa, Medallion Data Centre; wholly indigenous, customer-focused telecommunications company, Globacom Nigeria Limited and a leading West African data centre and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, MainOne, an Equinix Company.

Technology guru, Mr Chris Uwaje, has also been confirmed to chair the conference, while the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ali Pantami has been confirmed as the lead speaker.

Themed ‘Creating A Digital Ecosystem In Nigeria: The Hurdles, The Gains’, the event is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Oriental Hotels tomorrow, September.

Known as the Oracle of Nigeria’s ICT industry, Uwaje is acclaimed as the pioneer of the National Information Technology Policy for Nigeria and also a founding member of the Africa Emergency Technology Response Forum (AETRF). Uwaje was recently appointed Africa Chair for IEEE-World Forum on IoT. He is the founder and Chairman of Mobile Software Solutions as well as Connect Technologies Limited.

Commenting on the event, the Chairman of NITRA, Mr Chike Onwuegbuchi explained that the conference is germane to the present realities in Nigeria as both the industry regulators and the supervisory Ministry are working assiduously to set Nigeria on the apex list of digitally empowered countries and make it a forerunner in global technology index.

Onwuegbuchi noted that the partnership with these organisations will add pep to the event as they will bring their wealth of knowledge in Cloud Computing, financial security, Social engineering, Data Centre, telecommunication and other relevant fields to the conference, and join the dialogue on the growth ingredients needed to drive the country towards a digitized society.

