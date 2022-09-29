NIS arrests 600 irregular immigrants in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Bayelsa State Command, says it has arrested over 600 immigrants with irregular documents in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to the Comptroller of the Command, Sunday James, the arrests were made in different locations across Yenagoa including Obele, Arrietalin, Otiotio, Onopa and Ogu, since the operation began.

While parading some of the foreigners before journalists, Comptroller Sunday said that the clampdown on irregular immigrants was in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Idris, who gave the directive for the arrest of foreigners who are yet to regularize their papers.

He said the operation was part of the government’s efforts in responding to the growing incidences of crime across the country and was not meant to witch-hunt any individual or group of persons.

He gave a breakdown of the figures of those arrested and maintained that his men were professional in the course of the exercise.

The NIS boss also enjoined citizens to report anyone who is yet to regularize their papers to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

