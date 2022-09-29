Lagos records 4800 cases of domestic violence in 9 months

An agency of the Lagos State government, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has disclosed that a total number of 4800 cases of domestic violence are recorded in the state between September 2021 to June 2022.

Worried by the increasing rate of domestic and sexual abuse, chairperson of Itire Ikate local council development area, Mrs Sidikat Olamide Apatira, expressed her readiness to collaborate with the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to end the scourge.

In her address during an advocacy and sensitisation programme on domestic and sexual violence organised by the agency in collaboration with Itire-Ikate LCDA, the chairperson urged victims of domestic and sexual violence not to be silent in an abusive and violent relationship.

Mrs Apatira who was represented at the event by the council’s vice-chairman and supervisor for women affairs and poverty alleviation, Hon. Yetunde Jimba said domestic violence is all-encompassing, saying it implies any physical abuse directed at one’s spouse, children, guardians or neighbours.

These, according to her, include rape, physical assault and sexual molestation.

She added, “Sometimes domestic violence could be in form of physical abuse which could result in maiming and death in some cases. One does not need to keep quiet in an abusive relationship. When you find yourself or anyone in an abusive relationship, please say something by reporting to the appropriate agency.”

Community officer, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Miss Odumbo Adetoun, said between September 2021 and June 2022, the said agency recorded 4800 cases of domestic violence.





She said, “The agency has officials and professionals that are on standby to respond to the needs of victims of domestic and sexual violence through the provision of legal, medical aids and emergency assistance and counselling and psychosocial supports. At the agency, we encourage and create an unprecedented level of collaboration among professionals working to end sexual and gender-based violence.”

A resource person, Mr. Adedayo Adetunji spoke on the dangers of sexual and domestic violence.

He said, “It could lead to the untimely death of the victim and other damages. Domestic violence occurs every time and everywhere around us. Parents are implored to be extremely vigilant and also to be friends with their children. This is necessary to enable the child to bear his/her mind when confronted with any issue or sexually harassed either at home or school.

The community development committee are the watchdogs in their various communities. They should report any case regarding violence to the State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation department of the council.”

The council’s legal adviser, Mrs K.O. Tijani pleaded with participants not to stigmatise victims of sexual and domestic violence.

She said, “We are negligent of a lot of things that cause danger in our communities. General wellness encompasses all aspects of one’s life. I am appealing to us all not to stigmatise victims of violent physical and sexual abuse. There is also law regarding sexual violence in the state.”