No fewer than 510 irregular migraines have been apprehended by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Akwa Ibom command.

The Comptroller, Akwa Ibom state command of NIS, Mrs Francesca Dakat disclosed this on Thursday, while briefing newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on the activities of the command.

According to her, the apprehended irregular migrants, who were apprehended during a two-day mop-up exercise by the men of the command recently, will be repatriated accordingly.

She said that the exercise was in compliance with the mandate of the Service, especially as the elections were fast approaching to ensure non-Nigerians are not involved in the country’s electoral process.

The comptroller explained that the mop-up exercise took place in Eket, Ibeno and Etinan local government areas.

According to her, those to be repatriated are; 255 Ghanaians, 213 Cameroonians and 42 Nigeriens, who were apprehended during the exercise in the state.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service in continuation of her mop-up exercise has embarked on another raid, with the view to cover the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

“The Mop-up exercise took place in Ibeno, Eket and Etinan Local Government Areas on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2023, and had a total number of 612 suspected irregular migrants, who were apprehended at different communities of these Local Government Areas.

“The exercise featured profiling of these migrants, 510 were confirmed to be Non Nationals of African descents; 213 Cameroonians, 255 Ghanaians and 42 Nigeriens,” Dakat said.

She added that the mop-up exercise would be a continuous one to cover the 31 LGAs in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Isah Idris, that comptrollers should intensify efforts to combat the reoccurring trend of irregular migration.

The comptroller said that during the raid, some of the irregular migrants apprehended were found with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), which were seized accordingly.





She called on Akwa Ibom people not to harbour irregular migrants, but rather inform the Nigeria Immigration Service of the presence of Non-Nigerians in their domain and desist from harbouring them, as the law is no respecter of any person.

“The Command will take decisive action against anyone who violates Immigration extant laws,” she said.

The comptroller however commended the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and other security agencies for their unwavering support in the execution of the mop-up exercise in the state.

