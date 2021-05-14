NIPR warns quacks to steer clear of public relations practice or face wrath of law

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has warned that any public relations practitioner in the country who is not registered with the Institute is doing so illegally and will be prosecuted if arrested.

The NIPR also advised all organizations in the country that have PR departments or trying to operate one to as a matter of necessity contact the Institute in order to know a professional PR manager who is registered with it for engagement.

Addressing Journalists ahead of the rescheduled 2020 AGM /National Conference in Bauchi, Council Member, Kabiru Garba Aminu said that the practice of public relations in Nigeria is guided by relevant laws which he said must be adhered to in order to maintain the professionalism of the Institute.

He declared that “anyone practising PR without membership of the NIPR is regarded as a quack who should be discarded by the organization that wants effective and virile public relations function.

Kabiru Garba Aminu is the LOC Chairman for Bauchi 2021 explained that the AGM/National Conference was rescheduled in 2020 due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the country assuring that this time around, the program will hold in Bauchi.

He further explained that over 500 members from across the country are expected to be in attendance at the AGM during which election of new leaders will be conducted just as patrons and honorary fellows will be invested including the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

The NIPR will also plant commemorative trees at Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi and Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere as well as other programs during the AGM which comes up between 18th and 20th May.

