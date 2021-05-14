LiveScore Bet launches free-to-play game, ‘Squads’

LiveScore’s sports betting site, LiveScore Bet has launched to the public, a new free-to-play game that rewards customers with cash for goals.

The details about the new entrant were revealed in a recent briefing to journalists.

According to officials from LiveScore Bet, its new offering, called ‘Squads’, will change the way sports betting fans engage and interact with games and present increased opportunities for winning.

LiveScore Bet marketing manager, Jerry Onokpite explained, “We are bored of seeing the same things from betting companies and we want to reward our customers as well as innovate. LiveScore Bet already offers weekly rewards and free bets as well as a vast array of exciting options to bet on football and other sports from across the globe. With Squads, we are bringing more excitement, a bigger buzz and our customers don’t even have to place a bet to play ‘Squads’.

“Just like LiveScore, with the latest information from matches, we offer up to the minute opportunities to bet through a simple, quick and easy to understand user interface. We want to give customers the best betting experience and it seems that we are already establishing a reputation as the brand where everyone’s a winner, or as some say, the home of free bets”, he said

‘Squads’ is available on the LiveScore Bet app and everyday, customers get to reveal a new EPL player, and on Fridays, with five players of their choice, they spin the wheel of rewards to see how much each goal their players score, will be worth.

According to Onokpite, “It’s free and simple to play, every customer can enter and during the weekends when the chosen players score, cash is credited directly to the customer’s account.

He continued, “LiveScore Bet delivers the best-in-class product that builds on the existing user experience of the Group’s hugely popular LiveScore™️ product. LiveScore Bet also represents a new opportunity for customers to bet responsibly with the trusted LiveScore brand”.