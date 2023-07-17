The APC Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to take deliberate steps in implementing the recommendations outlined in the Citizens Summit Report of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

This call comes as the country aims to embark on the rebirth of a new Nigeria, free from ethnic, religious, and regional divisions so that the nation’s diversity can once again become a source of strength and unity.

Mallam Mukhtar Zubair Sirajo, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), conveyed this message in a text to mark the 2023 World PR Day Celebrations on July 16, 2023.

In his message, Zubairu stated, “My dear colleagues in the Public Relations Profession, it is my honour to share this message with you on the occasion of World PR Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the practice and practitioners of Public Relations worldwide.”

He emphasized the importance of continuously living and embodying the principles of public relations by analyzing trends and positively influencing policies.

Zubairu mentioned the efforts of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in advocating for trust, truth, and transparency, which are the ideals of World PR Day.

He highlighted the significant Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace, and Security, held in August, where Nigerian citizens engaged in conversations aimed at rebuilding trust.

The NIPR President explained that the public presentation of the Citizens Summit report is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations within the report if implemented, would pave the way for national rebirth and recovery.

Furthermore, he mentioned the need to promote non-violent communication and establish frameworks, mechanisms, and strategies for citizen engagement through behavioural reorientation, as well as fostering more purposeful and responsive governance structures.

Zubairu concluded by urging everyone to consider these factors and continue being exemplary ambassadors of public relations as they prepare for the Annual General Meeting and Elections of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, which will take place in a few weeks’ time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…