In a press release on Sunday, human rights attorney Femi Falana condemned the National Assembly’s decision to provide its members access to N70 billion in palliatives, deeming it both illegal and despicable.

The controversy arose from the allocation of N40 billion for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members, along with the distribution of N70 billion among 306 newly elected members.

Many Nigerians have voiced their outrage, accusing the lawmakers of insensitivity during a time when the economy is severely struggling.

Falana highlighted the blatant violation of relevant provisions within the Nigerian Constitution and called for an immediate reversal of these divisive actions.

He stated, “Out of sheer insensitivity coupled with impunity, the members of the National Assembly, regardless of political affiliation, conspired to breach the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 by padding the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2023 to provide the so-called palliative of N70 billion for 306 newly elected members.”

He further criticized the allocation, pointing out that while the majority of Nigerians are suffering under the weight of economic hardships imposed by the ruling class, the National Assembly had approved an astonishing sum of N228.7 million for each newly elected legislator.

Adding insult to injury, the lawmakers had also set aside N40 billion for the purchase of 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members.

Moreover, Falana drew attention to the stark contrast between the legislators’ lavish allowances and the allocated sum of N500 billion meant to aid 12 million indigent citizens.

This decision appeared callous, given the fact that the National Bureau of Statistics had reported that 62.9% of Nigerians (equivalent to 133 million people) were living in multidimensional poverty.

Falana called on the leadership and members of the National Assembly to immediately halt the contentious allowances and the purchase of expensive vehicles.

His statement followed Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Kalu, who clarified that the N70 billion allocated to the National Assembly’s NASS Infrastructure would not be drawn from the N500 billion approved as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the country.





In a press conference held over the weekend, Rep Benjamin Kalu, accompanied by Principal Officers of the House, addressed journalists after the passage of a bill that amended the N819 billion, 2022 supplementary budget to extract N500 billion for palliatives.

