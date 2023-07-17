In response to media reports suggesting that the National Assembly members had “padded” the Supplementary Appropriation Act Bill to favour themselves, the Senate has clarified the controversial allocation of N70 billion.

The Senate dismissed these reports as spurious, inaccurate, and misinterpretations. The bill had been reviewed at the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allocate N500 billion for palliative measures, with the remaining N319 billion designated for other Federal Government needs.

On the same day, the Senate passed the bill, providing a breakdown of the N319 billion allocation: N185 billion for rehabilitating roads affected by floods, N192 billion for restoring farmlands damaged by floods, N35 billion for the National Judicial Commission (NJC), N10 billion for Federal Capital Territory projects, and N70 billion for the National Assembly.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, clarified in a statement that the N70 billion was not intended for individual federal lawmakers but for the “facelift” of the National Assembly.

Adaramodu explained that currently, some lawmakers bring their personal furniture, such as chairs and tables, to the temporary chamber while offices in the building are undergoing renovation.

The senator emphasized that the allocation in question would not be disbursed to any lawmaker directly, as it would be managed by the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

Adaramodu pointed out that the National Assembly complex accommodates not only legislators but also thousands of workers and service providers who require an improved working environment and necessary tools.

He further stated, “Since the Assembly complex is not owned by legislators who are merely political birds of passage, such allocation cannot be termed by anyone as a palliative to the legislators.”

Adaramodu dismissed the allegations of padding the palliative budget, asserting that such claims were unfounded and aimed at discrediting the 10th Assembly.

He concluded by stating, “There is nothing like padding as being alleged.”

