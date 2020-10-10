NIPOST celebrates 2020 UPU letter competition runner up in Ibadan

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Ibadan Zone on Saturday, presented the sum of N70, 000 to Master Lafenwa Emmanuel Oluwafemi of Kings and Queens Academy, Osogbo, as the prize for emerging the National second-place prize winner at this year’s UPU LETTER Writing Competition.

The presentation was part of activities by the Ibadan zone of NIPOST to join the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s World Post Day at Dugbe, the Zonal Headquarters of the agency.

Delivering her World Post Day message at the event, the Zonal Director, NIPOST Ibadan, Mrs Ogunlana O.O described this year’s celebration as phenomenal because the whole world now sees the postal sector as a very relevant stakeholder by virtue of the resilience, commitment and creativity the sector deployed in distributing medical supplies, relief materials and other important items, defying all barriers, staking the lives of staff even as COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Delivering his goodwill message at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Education in Osun State, represented by Mr Adeniran Kayode of the State Education Board, lauded NIPOST’s initiative of rewarding academic excellence, describing education as a sure a platform to curbing restiveness, brigandage among the youth and ultimately ameliorating poverty.

While deliberating on strategies to addressing the near-comatose culture of letter writing amongst the youths, Mr Babalola S.O delivered a paper titled, ‘Unveiling the relevance of letter towards the academic success of the youths’ where he traced the origin of letter writing and enumerated the pros of the black and white mode of letter writing over digital form.

Master Lafenwa who was accompanied to the event by his mother, Mrs Beatrice Lafenwa, his sister, Oreoluwa Lafenwa as well as his brother and class teacher, appreciated NIPOST for the award and further displayed eloquence, grammatical dexterity and mastery in public speaking as proof that he is deserving of the award.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.