NIN now mandatory to access government services ― NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has stated that its enrolment, verification, and other identification systems are working optimally as the National Identification Number (NIN) becomes mandatory to access all government services.

The commission in a statement signed by its Head, corporate communications, Kayode Adegoke reassured the Nigerians of the provision of top-notch identification services in line with the Federal Government’s effort at providing a reliable, sustainable, and verifiable foundational identification system for all Nigerians and legal residents.

The statement said NIMC that enrollment and issuance of the NIN are free.

“The commission has zero tolerance for any form of extortion and, as such, enjoins the public to report any case of extortion to – actu@nimc.gov.ng. Information on all approved fees for other services is listed on the Commission’s website- www.nimc.gov.ng.

“Furthermore, NIMC seeks to notify the public that it is aware of the antics of some unscrupulous individuals using its forged document to seek collaboration with state and local governments to collect money to enrol and issue the NIN, especially for students in primary and secondary schools across the country.

“The commission has not sent anyone nor any organization to do so. The public is kindly advised to report such individual or organization to: hadizadagabana@nimc.gov.ng or +2348157691011 (WhatsApp only).

“The commission wishes to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Management, and the staff of NIMC for their worthy contributions to the unprecedented success of the NIN project”, the statement noted.

