Over 50,000 visitors expected at 2022 Akwa Ibom Carols Festival

No fewer than 50,000 visitors from within and outside Nigeria are expected to grace the 2022 edition of the Akwa Ibom Carols Festival, scheduled for Friday, December 16, 2022, in Uyo, the state capital.

The Special Assitant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Mr Raphael Edem disclosed this on Wednesday while interacting with some journalists around the venue of the event.

He said that the yearly event since 2008 has boosted the tourism potential of the state, even as it also seeks to put the state on the international tourism calendar.

The Akwa Ibom Carols Festival which has been held for more than 10 years since it began, will feature top gospel artists from Nigeria and other countries and will feature 5000 choirs of repute drawn from many parts of the world and internationally renowned gospel artists.

Speaking at the Ibom Hall Ground, the venue for the event in Uyo, the state capital, Edem said many hotel rooms in the city have been fully booked by expected participants ahead of the festival.

Edem said the state government has concluded all the arrangements to host one of the best festivals ever adding that new ways of improving the yearly event have been explored to achieve an inspiring carol festival of songs and music.

According to him, special broadcast equipment has been provided for a hitch-free transmission of the festival to reach a worldwide audience adding that special arrangements have been made for top-notch safety and medical emergencies with additional exit doors.

He said apart from the red carpet point for interviews and photographs, a special tunnel has been created for people to walk into the venue with ease while special marshalls were expected to usher in guests to the event with a large screening displaying the Christmas image.

He disclosed that the festival was being supported by many organisations including banks and airlines adding that the event was capable of generating income for the state given that some choir groups outside the country have written to the state government requesting to be part of the festival.

Also speaking, Aniekpeno Mkpanang, a tourism promotion expert commended journalists and media professionals for their contributions to the development of society and urged them to display a deep sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibilities.

