Nile University of Nigeria Promotes Academic and Sporting Excellence among Students with Attractive Scholarships

The Nile University of Nigeria believes in the importance of rewarding excellence at all levels; to this effect, the university offers various scholarships to high performers in academics and sports. Nile University’s academic scholarships, which range from 10% to 100%, are based on students’ performances in the West African School Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Students who meet the scholarship requirements are automatically given the award upon their admission to and registration at Nile University. Detailed information about the eligibility criteria for the various academic scholarships is available at the University’s website (www.nileuniversity.edu.ng). About 20% of Nile University’s current students are beneficiaries of the University’s 100% academic scholarship, with many others enjoying the partial scholarships.

One of the recipients of the institution’s full academic scholarship, Joy Yusuf Amina—a 100 level Accounting student— had this to say about the offering:

“Getting this scholarship is one of my biggest academic achievements. I would like to thank Nile University for giving me this wonderful opportunity to get high-quality education for free. Through this scholarship program, Nile University has shown its commitment to encouraging and rewarding academic excellence.”

Similar to its academic scholarships, Nile University’s sports scholarships are merit-based. The latter is awarded to students who show exemplary athletic prowess. However, unlike the academic scholarships which range from 10% to 100%, the institution only offers 100% sports scholarships currently. To qualify for Nile University’s sports scholarship, participants must show proof of sporting excellence (medals, certificates, etc.) and pass a mandatory one-week trial organized by the institution’s Director of Sports.

The institution’s sports scholarship beneficiaries presently stand at 21, and that number is expected to increase in the next academic session. The sports categories covered by the University’s sports scholarship are basketball, volleyball, swimming, football, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

Nile University’s strategy of offering full scholarships to high-performing athletes has proved mutually beneficial to both the recipients and the institution. For the students, the award has given them the opportunity to access high-quality education and state-of-the-art facilities that allow them to hone the skills of their respective sports at no cost. Nile University, on its part, has— thanks to the sports scholarships which allows it to attract some of the best student-athletes in the country—become a major force in university sports in Nigeria.

Case in point, Nile University’s Basketball team are the reigning champions of the Total National Division Two Basketball League, a competition graced by some of the top professional basketball teams in Nigeria. Add to that the numerous medals won by the University’s athletes in major competitions like the 2018 West African University Games, 8th National Swimming Championship (2018), World Junior Tennis Tour (2019), to name a few and it is evident that Nile University’s sports scholarship strategy has been a resounding success.

