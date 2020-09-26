NIHOTOUR partners private sector for World Tourism Day celebration

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa has called for strategic synergy between government and the private sector for a sustainable framework that will grow the industry as Nigeria joined the global community to celebrate the 2020 World Tourism Day.

This year’s World Tourism Day with the theme: Tourism and Rural Development will offer stakeholders the opportunity to come up with a strategic framework that can deepen the opportunities in the tourism industry by addressing the challenges inherent in its multi-sectoral operations.

Kangiwa noted that NIHOTOUR is celebrating this year’s World Tourism Day in collaboration with the Lagos State Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and TARZAN Boats as a symbol of the cordial relationship between the organised private sector and the Institute in manpower and capacity building of professional practice in the Nigeria hospitality, travel and tourism industry.

He noted that it is through a mutual working relationship with industry stakeholders that NIHOTOUR can design its programs to suit the industry needs for efficient and effective service delivery that will command customer satisfaction and continuous patronage.

The institute boss said this year’s theme was apt and in line with the desire of the Federal Government to open up the rural areas for enhanced national growth and development via the diversification of the economy, adding that based on its mandate, NIHOTOUR as a training Institute will activate knowledge-based and informed professional conducts in the service industry that forms the tourism and hospitality sector.

He, however, called on stakeholders to encourage and sponsor their staff for training and re-training to meet global trends and best practices for better service delivery.

He noted that tourism is a social, cultural and economic activity which if properly harnessed can develop the non-oil sector of the economy as well as making it a veritable source of revenue as the oil sector presently faces a drastic shortfall in revenue generation.

