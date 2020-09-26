Fire razes electronic shop in Kogi

A fire outbreak on Saturday morning completely razed down a multi-million naira electronic shop called Pe-links in Lokoja, Kogi State, two days after 23 persons were burnt to death in a tanker explosion along Felele/Lokoja/Abuja highway.

An eyewitness account disclosed to Tribune Online on Saturday that the electronic shop was gutted by fire at about 12 midnight on Saturday as many resident watched helplessly to stop the inferno from destroying the goods inside the shop completely.

The electronic shop is located along Muritala Muhammed way close to GT Bank junction Lokoja.

Owned by one business mogul Peter Onujeme, It was gathered that, the shop was burnt to ashes as there was no firefighter or fire truck to quench the fire.

It was further learnt that the office of the Federal Fire Service, is few meters away from the scene of the incident.

“The whole building was burnt down and goods worth of millions were destroyed.What a pity. Somebody hard earned investment was completely destroyed by fire and nobody or even the constituted authorities could come out to salvage the situation. Now the owner is left with nothing. What is the function of the State and Federal Fire Service in Kogi State?

“What is more worrisome is the absence of the fire services to help out anytime there is a fire occurrence. The recent episode is therefore one too many.

“When ever their services are needed, it is either they come out with one flimsy excuse or the order. Can you imagine, look at the office of the Federal Fire Service, just a stone throw to this electronic shop and this shop still burnt down completely without any resistance from them.

“This situation is an ugly one because we can recall that two days back a tanker exploded in the same Lokoja Kogi state claiming lots of lives and properties and now this one is happening again,” an eyewitness said.

