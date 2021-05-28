NIHOTOUR drums support for youth tourism development

THE Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has reaffirmed the Institutes readiness to offer all necessary support to organisations involved in the promotion of youth tourism in Nigeria.

Kangiwa, who disclosed while addressing members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development Organisation-Nigeria (YTDONigeria) in Abuja, said youths constitute very critical area of focus in the efforts to develop and grow the Nigerian tourism industry.

Kangiwa said NIHOTOUR is prepared to reverse the trend on the neglect of youth in national tourism development programmes through value reorientation of Nigerian youths on the significance of tourism as a veritable tool for poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and job creation in line with the values the present administration attaches to youth matters.

While wishing YTDONigeria success in its tourism promotion activities, Kangiwa promised to support through human capacity development and in sundry programs such as the research project the Institute is currently partnering with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to have an information data base for the Nigerian travel-tourism and hospitality industry, urging YTDONigeria to come on board for overall good of the industry.

Earlier in his address, President of YTDO Nigeria, Comrade Emmanuel Okon said they were on the courtesy visit to formally congratulate Nura Kangiwa on his appointment and assumption of office as Director-General of NIHOTOUR and to solicit for the support of the Institute in the activities of the organisation.

Comrade Okon who stated that Kangiwa’s appointment was apt and timely, said he has total confidence on the Director-General of NIHOTOUR to make a remarkable difference at the institute in view of his pedigree in the nation’s tourism industry.

He then announced the appointment of Alhaji Kangiwa’s as Patron of the YTDO Nigeria, stating that arrangements are been made to formally confer on him the title at an event soon.

