ATPN inaugurates new trustees, advocates team spirit

FOLLOWING wide and prolonged consultations amongst ATPN members and stakeholders, a new ATPN Board of Truste was recently inaugurated via virtual conference.

The Board members include Alhaji Kabir Malan; Mr John Best; Mr GaniyuTarzan Balogun, Chief Andy Ehanire, Mr Frank Meke, Hon Abdulmumin Mapindi.

The Board Chairman, in a highly elated mood, reminded members that ATPN remained the precursors of an omnibus tourism association in Nigeria, with in-depth institutional memory and expertise for resolving technical issues in tourism development.

However, the new board is made up of accomplished professionals in the diverse fields of tourism with the aim of bringing a cutting-edge visionary leadership support to the association and the tourism industry at large.

The new members took turn to eulogise Chief Mike Amachree, the pioneer Board Chairman, who laid a solid foundation for ATPN. Also the members in a brief review of the current challenges troubling the tourism industry said that if everyone contributes his quota, every challenge will be surmountable.

The forum, however resolved to continue to ensure greater collaboration and synergy with wide stakeholders, including the public sector administrators.

A moment of silence was observed in honour of tourism’s fallen heroes, including the recent passing on of the FTAN President, Alhaji Rabo Saleh. The name of a foremost tourism writer, late Lanre Awoseyin, was recalled, and it was resolved that his flagship Journal, Hospitality and Tourism, must not be allowed to die. There was also the resolve that the collective clout of the Board members will be rallied in support of the ATPN executive committee.

A distinguished guest at the inauguration was the Acting FTAN President, Mr Nkereuwem Onung of Remlords Tours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…ATPN inaugurates new trustees ATPN inaugurates new trustees

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…ATPN inaugurates new trustees ATPN inaugurates new trustees