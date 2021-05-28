How YPF empowered 100 Yoruba youths through knowledge-based entrepreneurship development

It is a time for ideas and any nation that fails to prioritise knowledge-based ideas and digital innovations will suffer, not just from infrastructure decadence, poverty, hunger and starvation, but also from security quagmires because the future fully belongs to science, technology and innovations.

This belief formed the affirmation of stakeholders at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the fourth free knowledge-based entrepreneurial development training series organised by a pan-Yoruba professional group, Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) in Ibadan, Oyo State, for over 100 youths drawn from all Yoruba speaking states; Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti.

The week-long training, supported by the umbrella body of all Yoruba self determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), was categorized as knowledge-based with training courses in robotics and smart homes technology, solar and inverter installations, paints production, customer relations and management, market research and business development.

The training, according to the convener of YPF, Maxwell Adeleye, was designed to create jobs in Yoruba land through the promotion of knowledge-based entrepreneurship and empowerment of Yoruba descents for self-reliance and economic development.

He said that the cardinal aim of the consistent training on solar and smart homes technologies is to raise entrepreneurs who will use renewable energy and automated solutions to banish darkness and wage war against insecurity in Yoruba land, adding that “with consistency, diligence and smartness, those who passed through the training on paints production can rival established paint brands in the next ten years.

“Our aim in Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) is to promote knowledge-based entrepreneurship, agriculture and food security, culture and traditions, investment potential, sports and civic education in Yoruba land. We are committed, most importantly, to the advancement of knowledge-based entrepreneurship, i.e sciences, technology and digital innovations in Yoruba nation because that is the future.

“Our graduate trainees were not only trained in innovative skills, but we also introduced them to customers service relations and management and market research and business development in order for them to translate all they have been trained into profitability and economic values. We want to produce entrepreneurs that will go into all towns and villages to banish darkness from our homes through renewable energy sources and wage war against insecurity through smart automated solutions.

“Those we have trained on paints production shall be monitored. We want to see paint giants among them before the year 2030. With God on our side, we shall monitor their progress and ensure that they utilise their skills for the benefits and advancement of the Yoruba nation,” he said.

Adeleye thanked the Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye for making available the secretariat of the organisation in Lagos and Ibadan for the training and also helping to raise some funds to support the training series since inception in November 2020.

He further thanked the resource persons; Adebowale Adebambo from INAAYAH Technologies, Dada Adeniyi from WTL Technologies, Samuel Adegboro from Comfort Paints; Dr. Samuel Fasanmi from Seasalt Consulting and Mrs Folashade Adebayo-Ogbokhun, from NAB Data Analytics for volunteering to serve the Yoruba people through the YPF platform.

Professor Banji Akintoye, represented by a retired permanent secretary from Osun State, Chief Bisi Oyedeji, advised the youths to utilise the opportunity in developing themselves for the need of the nation, most especially the Yoruba nation.

Speaking at the exhibition session during the closing ceremony of the training, a graduate trainee from the Solar Technology class, Wale Olaniyi said the importance of light cannot be overemphasised as it cuts across all facets of life and it is the basics of life as plants use it for photosynthesis, humans use it for food preservation and run other instruments and machinery, adding that this influenced his choice, especially as the nation grapples with the challenges of epileptic power supply in Nigeria, an effect that has kept many businesses that could otherwise be striving, on their knees.

“In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), solar technology will help in addressing adequately, global issues as highlighted in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), importantly, Goal no. 7, which discusses affordable and clean energy, Goal 9 which has something to do with industry, infrastructure and innovation and Goal 13 which stresses climate change, occasioned by depletion of the Ozone layer, chiefly caused by the burning of fossil fuels and other non renewable energy sources.

“Having learnt this, based on the saying that knowledge gained but not utilised is wasted, I have decided to set the first solar panel in my house then hopefully use same to power my street, as a pilot study, to help provide power supply for my street as part of efforts at helping to boost the security apparatus,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…How YPF empowered 100 How YPF empowered 100

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…How YPF empowered 100 How YPF empowered 100