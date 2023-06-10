As Chef Hilda Baci awaits confirmation on her 100hrs record-breaking cook-a-thon from Guinness World Records, another Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has set out to beat Hilda’s record.

Hilda made headlines in May after beating Indian chef Lata Tondon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes record achieved in September 2019.

New Chef Damilola Adeparusi is attempting to break Hilda’s unofficial record and began that journey on June 9, 2023. As of today, Chef Dammy has been cooking for over 30 hours.

Here are five things you should know about the young chef who has begun to grab the nation’s attention.

Born Damilola Adeparusi, the young chef now fondly addressed as Chef Dammy is an Ekiti indigene and is attempting to break the record in Ilupeju, Ekiti.

Chef Dammy is a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate at the Federal University of Oye Ekiti.

Besides being a chef, Damilola is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

Chef Dammy is a vivaciously curious person, noting via her official pages her love for researching and learning about new things.

She is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon currently in Ekiti State and is attempting to break Hilda’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.