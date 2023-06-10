Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has engaged with the Ambassador of Kuwait to Nigeria, His Excellency Abdelaziz Albisher, in a bid to form a strong partnership between the State and the Middle Eastern nation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend.

The statement noted that the partnership aims to address social issues and facilitate investors’ engagement with the State, thereby fostering economic growth and development as part of efforts to make Kaduna a reference point of investment in Nigeria.

It is also expected to bring about significant improvements in the lives of Kaduna State residents by providing better access to essential services and creating more job opportunities.

“The meeting between Governor Sani and Ambassador Albisher took place on Friday, 9th June 2023, at the Kuwait Embassy in Abuja, the statement declared.

To this end, Governor Sani expressed his commitment to promoting sustainable development in Kaduna State by leveraging international partnerships like this one with Kuwait.

He believes that these collaborations will help enhance the State’s capacity to address social issues effectively and attract more investors, ultimately leading to improved socio-economic conditions for the citizens.

During the meeting, Ambassador Albisher expressed his country’s strong interest in collaborating with Kaduna State to tackle pressing social issues and create an enabling environment for investors.

Both parties agreed to hold further meetings to finalize areas of cooperation and put together a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will guide their partnership.

In a related development, Governor Uba Sani met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Dr Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri to reenergize the economy of the State and mobilize additional resources to address its developmental challenges.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja and was attended by Governor Sani’s leader and predecessor, His Excellency Malam Nasir El-Rufai.





“The purpose of this high-level meeting was to discuss potential collaboration between Kaduna State and the State of Qatar in various sectors to enable the State Government harness additional resources and expertise needed to tackle pressing developmental challenges.

The governor emphasised the importance of fostering strong partnerships with international development partners like Qatar to achieve sustainable growth and development in Kaduna.

