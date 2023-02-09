Israel Arogbonlo

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians not to expect magic from the next president of the country especially if the wrong person is elected ahead of the February 25 presidential poll.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, noted the country “will still face more hardship because some elements in the APC government will mess things up”.

He noted President Muhammadu Buhari may not be able to do anything till he leaves adding that “Nigeria is on red alert already”.

‘’There are cabals that will frustrate Buhari’s government in order to mess up his government. It is the APC that will spoil Buhari’s government. We have not seen hardship yet, It will be worse if we vote for the wrong person.

“Don’t expect magic from anyone that emerges as the next president because Nigeria is on red alert. President Buhari is tired, can’t do anything because he is in haste to leave this government. We must avoid further hardship in the country,” he said.

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Primate Ayodele warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to misbehave to avoid the country being pushed into a serious crisis.

He noted that the lives of Nigerians are in the hands of the commission and any mistake from INEC can lead to a massive revolt in the country.

He advised the chairman, Mahmood Yakubu not to be in a haste to declare winner to avoid errors that can destroy the future of the younger generation.

‘’INEC must not misbehave because if the commission does, there will be trouble in the land. They should expect the unexpected in the election, they must work very well. The lives of Nigerians are in the hands of INEC.

“The whole world will be watching INEC in this election, the officials must take their stand to conduct a free and fair election.

‘’There are a lot of issues lying ahead of the 2023 elections, we have to pray and watch against massive protests after the election.





“The INEC must not rush to declare the winner, they need to take their time to avoid court cases. The chairman, Mahmood Yakubu must train his officials well because any error from them can destroy the future of the younger generation.

“The election is an opportunity for him to write his name in gold but if he allows any discrepancies, people are ready to protest and revolt. Nigerians will not take any interim government or inconclusive elections.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned the electorates not to sell their conscience because it will lead to another round of difficulties for the country. He warned them not to vote for thugs and that they should avoid vote-buying.

‘’If we sell our conscience, the next four years will be too difficult for Nigerians. We should not vote for thugs and people that will further lead us into another round of hardship’’.

‘’With Dangote refinery, petrol price can be reduced drastically but he must be careful because there are some people that want to ruin the business for him, he must be very prayerful and watchful,” he opined.

