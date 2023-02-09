The controversy between Peter Okoye, one of the PSquare artists, and Seun Kuti, a multi-instrumentalist, continues to aggravate as the duo throws shade at each other over who is the right presidential candidate to vote for in this coming 2023 general election.

As the duo continues to publicly criticise each other on social media, Seun Kuti claimed in a recent video that some politicians gave him money to support them in 2015, but he refused, unlike his entertainment industry colleague Peter, who has been busy eating from politicians since 2015 and attending their campaigns.

Watch the video below:



Reacting in a new post, Peter derided the relevance of Seun’s music, claiming that “if not for Seun’s father, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, who would have known him?”

Peter went further to tell Kuti to stop making people lose interest in the electoral process.

Watch the video below:

Recall that the controversy started when Seun made the statement in an interview with “The Mic On Podcast,” arguing that Nigeria cannot be saved by any politician but by Nigerians themselves.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“He hasn’t had the time because he started too late. “You can’t be telling me that just because you lost the PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement and have a plan for the country,” he said.

“No, that’s opportunism.” And it is not an opportunist who will bring Nigeria to its knees—not jumping on the Labor Party. The Labour Party has a socialist structure. Peter Obi is a capitalist. “Where are they going?”





Reacting, Peter Okoye argued that it is people like Peter Obi that can rescue Nigeria.

According to him, Obi is also a Nigerian.

“Dude just erased his father’s history!” You said only the people of Nigeria could save Nigeria! Is PO and the rest of the candidates not Nigerian? Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! “So disappointed,” he said.