It was a tragic Thursday morning as a yet-to-be-identified traveller was confirmed dead in multiple crashes on Kara Bridge outward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The situation, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered caused intense traffic along the axis coupled with the repair works ongoing on the narrowed road, with scores of motorists struggling to find their way out of Lagos.

About seven vehicles including a container-laden truck were involved in the multiple accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, told newsment that a traffic hawker was killed in the unfortunate accidents, adding that emergency responders are still rescuing those injured.

Umar attributed the accidents to brakes failure by the truck whose driver rammed into the vehicles in front of him from behind.

According to Channels Television report, rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of the accidents at press time.

